State Dept.: US will Hold N. Korea Accountable for Satellite Launch

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department said that North Korea will be held accountable should the regime push ahead with the launch of what it claims is a military reconnaissance satellite.Department spokesperson Vedant Patel issued the position on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about indications that the launch may occur soon and how Washington will respond.Patel noted that a space launch vehicle utilizes ballistic missile technology, which North Korea is prohibited from employing per UN Security Council resolutions, and the U.S. has a number of tools at its disposal to hold Pyongyang accountable should the planned launch proceed.He added that Washington has clearly urged the regime to refrain from further threatening activity and to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy.The remarks came a day after reports from North Korea that leader Kim Jong-un checked up on final preparations for the imminent launch of the regime’s first military spy satellite.