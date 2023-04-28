EU Sends Statement of Objections over Korean Air's Asiana Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) has expressed concerns that the merger of South Korea’s Korean Air and Asiana Airlines may restrict competition.In a press release on Wednesday, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said that it had sent Korean Air a preliminary review of the deal that has been undergoing an in-depth investigation by the commission since February.The review said that the transaction may reduce competition in the provision of passenger transport services on four routes between South Korea and France, Germany, Italy and Spain, while similarly affecting cargo transport services between all of Europe and South Korea.The issuance of a Statement of Objections containing the results of a preliminary review on possible competition law violations is an official notification by the EU's antitrust authority to Korean Air that an additional review is required pertaining to concerns about a monopoly.The airline, which has been seeking the deal since November 2020, has reported the planned merger to 14 countries, including South Korea, and is currently awaiting approval from the EU, the U.S. and Japan.