South Korea and Canada have agreed to strengthen cooperation in key minerals and clean energy following Wednesday's bilateral summit.South Korea's ministry of trade, industry and energy said on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) with Canada to bolster cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, the clean energy transition and energy security.The ministry said that Canada is rich in key minerals and holds a free trade agreement with the United States, making it an important partner for South Korea in addressing the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.The MOU is expected to further advance intergovernmental cooperation in the field of key minerals and help South Korean businesses diversify the ability to secure them.The ministry also expressed hope for mutually beneficial cooperation with Canada in clean energy technology and the advancement of South Korean businesses in the energy market.