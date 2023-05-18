Yoon, Trudeau to Strengthen Core Mineral, Clean Energy Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Leaders of South Korea and Canada agreed to boost cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, the clean energy transition and energy security during a summit in Seoul on Wednesday. The meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes as the two nations celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to expand Canada's supply of critical minerals for South Korea’s technology industry.[Sound bite: S. Korea-Canada summit]The two leaders held bilateral talks in Seoul on Wednesday, followed by a joint press conference.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Our two countries will hold consultations on a regular basis on key issues of economic security, including supply chains and clean energy. We have agreed to deepen our cooperation on mineral resources and energy, signing an MOU on core mineral cooperation. Our two countries will identify areas of great potential and realize cooperation in semiconductors, batteries, AI and other future industries, as well as in areas of clean energy, such as small modular reactors, natural gas and hydrogen energy."The two leaders also agreed to work together to resolve challenges posed by North Korea.[Sound bite: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau]"As President Yoon mentioned, we will also be continuing our work to support human rights organizations in North Korea, understanding that the North Korean people are the first victims of the terrible regime in North Korea, and an example of why autocracy has terrible, terrible impacts on its own people first and foremost before it even destabilizes and puts at risk people in neighboring countries around the world."The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation to advance human rights in the North and condemned the regime’s continued nuclear and missile development, while the Canadian prime minister also pointed to other global challenges emanating from the region.[Sound bite: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau]"... We need to know where we are going to be competing with China on economic grounds and where we need to challenge China on human rights and other issues, something that we will both be continuing to do in ways that make sense for our own countries and our own situations."Marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Ottawa, Yoon and Trudeau issued a joint statement, titled "Stronger Together for the Next 60 Years."[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"We have adopted a joint statement evaluating our cooperation in the past and to form a stronger partnership for the next 60 years to create a more peaceful, more democratic and more just and prosperous world."Under the new vision, Seoul and Ottawa will also beef up youth exchanges between the two nations, tripling bilateral working holiday visa programs to 12-thousand a year.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.