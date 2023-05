Photo : YONHAP News

Business leaders from South Korea and Japan agreed to strengthen their partnership with active cooperation in digital and green energies as well as increased two-way exchanges in various fields.The agreement was included in a joint statement adopted on Wednesday following an annual meeting of the Korea-Japan Economic Association, the Japan-Korea Economic Association and other related groups in Seoul.In the statement, the two sides agreed to expand and bolster their economic cooperation network, such as with joint projects in a third country and in the digital transition, green growth and other new industries.Amid improved bilateral relations, the business communities agreed to increase two-way exchanges of people and culture that extend to different regions.They also agreed to work together for Japan's successful hosting of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka and Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.