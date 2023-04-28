Yoon Calls for Spirit of May 18 Uprising to Defend Freedom, Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising to be upheld with courage to stand up to forces that threaten freedom and democracy.At a commemorative ceremony in Gwangju to mark the 43rd anniversary of the uprising on Thursday, Yoon said the May 18 spirit is a valuable asset to preserve that exemplifies the constitutional spirit of a liberal democracy.Acknowledging the sacrifices and devotion of so many that protected the country’s democracy, the president said that Gwangju is the historical location where the values of a free democracy and human rights in the country were defended.Addressing an organization of mothers, wives and sisters who lost loved ones in the brutal military crackdown, Yoon expressed gratitude for their courage to live without losing hope and for their dedication to promoting the May 18 spirit.Stating that the nation can live up to that spirit through freedom, creativity and innovation-based industrial and economic development in Gwangju and the surrounding Jeolla region, Yoon pledged state support for AI and cutting-edge science technology advancement.