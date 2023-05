Photo : YONHAP News

Stage coupling of the third Nuri rocket has been completed with only a week to go before its third launch set for next Wednesday.According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI), the coupling of the third-stage rocket to the first- and second-stage segments and the installment of the separation system have been completed for the third launch of South Korea's locally developed space rocket.KARI plans to complete the overall assembly and conduct final inspections through Sunday, before the rocket is transported to the launch pad on a special vehicle on Monday and erected the following day.The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:24 p.m. next Wednesday.The 200-ton Nuri will carry eight satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite and four nanosatellites called SNIPE that were developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.