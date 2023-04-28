Menu Content

Gov't to Accelerate Construction of Shin Hanul 3, 4 Nuclear Reactors

Written: 2023-05-18 13:50:12Updated: 2023-05-18 16:17:10

Photo : KBS News

The government intends to accelerate the construction of nuclear power reactors in the southeastern North Gyeongsang county of Uljin that was suspended under the previous Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out policy.

Second vice energy minister Kang Kyung-sung, who checked up on the construction of Shin Hanul Numbers Three and Four reactors on Thursday, called for accelerated efforts in compliance with necessary regulations such as those concerning safety management.

The vice minister also urged the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company to ensure that there is no delay in the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission's issuance of construction approval.

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration initiated disaster and environmental impact assessments on the project in a bid to resume the construction that was called off by the former Moon government in 2017.

The ministry said it will work with related ministries to cut down the construction schedule by over 15 months and approve the action plan in July for grading work to begin immediately.
