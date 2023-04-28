Menu Content

Politics

Top Office Dismisses DP Chief’s Call for ‘May 18 Spirit’ in Constitution

Written: 2023-05-18 14:02:08Updated: 2023-05-18 14:45:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has dismissed a proposal by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung for a “one-point” amendment referring to the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising in the preamble of the Constitution.

An official of the top office told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency over the phone on Thursday that Lee’s proposal is an insult to the spirit of the democratic movement and is merely a scheme by corrupt politicians to divert the public's attention away from various scandals plaguing the DP.

The official said President Yoon Suk Yeol had repeatedly said that he believes that the spirit of the Gwangju uprising is an inherent aspect of the spirit of the Constitution.

On revising the Constitution to such an end, the official stressed that the effort requires national consensus and procedures given that it involves changing the essence of rules and order.

The official went on to say that the spirit of the uprising will certainly be reflected in the Constitution through an amendment that follows due process.
