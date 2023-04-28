DP Rebuts Top Office Criticism of ‘May 18 Spirit’ Amendment Offer

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has hit back at the presidential office with the accusation that President Yoon Suk Yeol has insulted the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo relayed the party’s stance in a briefing on Thursday after the top office dismissed the proposal by DP chief Lee Jae-myung for a one-point amendment to include a reference to the uprising in the preamble of the Constitution.In response to the top office’s criticism that the offer is an insult to the spirit of the historic movement, Kang accused the top office of dividing the nation on the 43rd anniversary of the uprising.The spokesperson said the president had promised to include the spirit of the uprising in the Constitution’s preamble when he visited Gwangju as a presidential candidate.She then called on the top office to accept the proposal for the one-point constitutional amendment to prevent Yoon from gaining the reputation of what she termed "the lying president who cried wolf" in Constitutional history.