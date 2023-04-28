DP Refers Rep. in Crypto Scandal to Parliamentary Ethics Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has referred Rep. Kim Nam-kuk to the parliamentary ethics committee over a cryptocurrency scandal that compelled him to leave the party.The DP on Wednesday submitted a motion to the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Ethics seeking disciplinary action against Kim, who is at the center of a political conflict over his cryptocurrency transactions and holdings that were allegedly worth some six billion won, or around four-point-five million U.S. dollars, at one point.The motion aims to slap disciplinary measures on Kim for violating the National Assembly Act and the code of ethics applied to lawmakers.The motion was submitted hours after the party decided to take steps to refer Kim to the ethics committee under orders from party chief Lee Jae-myung.Observers believe Lee reached the decision in the face of growing concerns that the latest allegations surrounding Kim have driven the party into a state of crisis ahead of next year’s general elections.