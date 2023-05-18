Yoon Assures Ruling Faction's Esteem for May 18th Democratic Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has again pledged to stand against any challenges to the nation's liberal democracy by upholding the spirit of the May 18 democratic uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju. Yoon made the remark at this year's official ceremony marking the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement, attended by lawmakers from rival parties and families of the victims.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: May 18th Democratic Uprising Commemoration event (Gwangju, May 18, 2023)]South Korea marked the 43rd anniversary of the May 18th Gwangju Democratic Uprising on Thursday.Attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol, his cabinet ministers, ruling and opposition lawmakers and some three-thousand guests, a grand commemoration ceremony was held in the southwestern city of Gwangju in the drizzling rain.Arriving at the venue alongside the bereaved mothers of those who sacrificed their lives during the democratic movement, President Yoon delivered a speech and called for the spirit of the uprising to be upheld in the present day.[Sound bite: President YoonSuk Yeol (Korean-English)]"If we are to inherit the spirit of the May 18 Uprising, we must fight against challenges by those who threaten freedom and democracy, and for this, we must have 'Courage in Action.' If we do not fight against the challenges from inside and out that push democracy to the edge, we will not be able to discuss the spirit of the May 18 Uprising."During the ten-day protest in Gwangju in 1980, 165 people lost their lives while hundreds died later due to injuries sustained during the violent crackdown by the junta government.[Sound bite: President YoonSuk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The spirit of the May 18 Uprising is the spirit of the liberal democratic constitution and it is a precious legacy that we must inherit. This is the core that unites us. And the spirit of the May 18 Uprising is calling us to act and safeguard liberal democracy."[Sound bite: May 18th Democratic Uprising Commemoration event (Gwangju, May 18, 2023)]Yoon's remarks came as an assurance that the conservative government recognizes the political significance of the bloody democratic movement.The ruling People Power Party recently dismissed a party supreme council member for expressing his opposition to recognizing the spirit of the May 18 movement in the nation's constitution.This year's commemoration ended with three-thousand participants dressed in plastic ponchos in the drizzle singing the protest anthem, "Marching for the Beloved."Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.