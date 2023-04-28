DP Torn over Party's Handling of Rep. in Cryptocurrency Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is torn over the party's handling of lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk, who left the party amid his cryptocurrency scandal.Within the DP, supporters of party chair Lee Jae-myung said the timing of Wednesday’s submission of a motion to the Special Committee on Ethics was favorable to fend off any perception that the party was neglecting its duties as its internal investigation faced difficulties with Kim’s departure.Critics of Lee, on the other hand, are saying the party should have censured Kim as soon as he had announced his intention to leave the party to show that his resignation was not intended to save face.This comes as the special parliamentary ethics committee is set to review two motions calling for disciplinary action against Kim over his dubious cryptocurrency transactions.The first-term lawmaker has come under fire following revelations that he owned cryptocurrency worth around six billion won, or some four-point-five million U.S. dollars, in 2021, a significant amount inconsistent with his public image of frugality.