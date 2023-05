Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's under-20 football team is once again aiming for the finals in the FIFA U-20 World Cup set to open for the first time in four years after the a hiatus due to the pandemic.The head coach of the side, Kim Eun-jung, said on Thursday that he was pleased with the team's preparations in Argentina over the last few days to train and get acclimated to the surroundings.South Korea will play in Group F, one of six groups of four teams, along with France, Honduras and Gambia, with the opener against the European powerhouse on Monday in Argentina to be aired at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Korea time.South Korea were the runners-up to Ukraine at the previous edition of the biennial tournament in 2019, the best performance for the men’s team.