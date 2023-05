Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. man arrested for painting graffiti on South Korean subway trains last year has received a suspended one-year term with a two-year probation.The Incheon District Court on Wednesday explained that the jail sentence was due to the defendant breaking into several subway garages and defacing trains with graffiti.The court also said, however, they took into account the fact that the defendant belatedly regrets his actions and has compensated some of the subway companies, which were also not pressing charges.The man had been indicted on six charges, including property damage, after allegedly sneaking into nine subway train garages across the country last September and spray-painting graffiti on the cars with a 28-year-old Italian accomplice.He was apprehended in Romania last November and brought back to South Korea in January to stand trial, but the Italian accomplice remains at large.