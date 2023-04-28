S. Korea-Japan Summit to Open in Hiroshima on Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Hiroshima.The presidential office on Thursday released details of Yoon’s itinerary which also includes summits with other world leaders.According to the top office, Yoon will hold summit talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and sit down for talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the first day of the G7 Summit on Friday.On Saturday, Yoon will hold a separate summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.In the talks, Yoon will call for cooperation in deterring North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations and discuss ways to boost security cooperation for peace in the region.Cooperation in supply chains and economy will likely be a leading topic of discussions, according to the top office.Yoon’s summit with Kishida will take place on the last day of the G7 Summit.In line with agreements reached during their previous summit in Seoul on May 7, the two leaders plan to jointly visit Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park to pay respects to the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing.