S. Korea, Switzerland to Boost Cooperation in Trade & Biotech

Written: 2023-05-18 18:15:33Updated: 2023-05-18 18:51:49

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Switzerland have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and biotech industries on the occasion of their 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The trade ministry said trade minister Ahn Duk-geun and his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin reached the agreement during talks in Seoul on Thursday. 

Ahn said South Korea is an attractive investment destination as he noted that the South Korean government is actively supporting bio industries. He also noted that South Korea-Switzerland cooperation is expanding to include artificial intelligence, data science and other digital and bio health areas that are incorporating new technologies. 

The minister then expressed hope that the Swiss government will provide support in order for Swiss firms to expand their investment in South Korea.

The two ministers also agreed to continue discussions on upgrading the free trade agreement between South Korea and the European Free Trade Association.
