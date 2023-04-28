Downtown Roadblocks Planned for 2023 Lotus Lantern Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

A large-scale lantern festival will take place this weekend to celebrate Buddha's Birthday.The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism announced on Thursday that the “2023 Lotus Lantern Festival” will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with some 50-thousand people from 60 organizations taking part in the event.The festival will kick off at Dongguk University at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with a lecture. The event will be followed by a lantern parade that will begin at 7 p.m. from Heunginjimun, or Dongdaemun, and move toward Jongno and Jogye Temple.The Jogye Order said some 100-thousand lanterns of various shapes and colors will light up the streets, noting that this year’s festival will be the first to be held since mask mandates have been lifted.The road that connects Dongguk University and Dongdaemun will be blocked off to traffic from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday while traffic will be restricted for the section linking Dongdaemun and Jonggak from 1 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.Starting from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, the section linking the intersection of Sejong-daero and Jonggak and the section between the Anguk intersection and Jongak will also be closed.