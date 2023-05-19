Yoon to Depart for Japan to Attend G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for Japan on Friday to attend the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Hiroshima.During his three-day visit, Yoon will hold bilateral summit talks with the leaders of Japan, Australia, Britain, Vietnam, Indonesia and India on the margins of the G7 Summit.Yoon's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take place on the last day of the G7 gathering on Sunday, two weeks after their previous meeting in Seoul on May 7.The two leaders plan to jointly visit Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park to pay respects to the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing.Yoon may also hold a trilateral summit with Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday, in which the leaders plan to discuss responses to common challenges such as North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, instability in regional supply chains and the energy crisis.President Yoon will attend outreach sessions of the G7 Summit involving the leaders of member states and counterparts from eight guest nations, including South Korea, India and Brazil, which are set to cover pending global issues such as food, health, the climate and energy.