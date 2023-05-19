Menu Content

Biden Praises Kishida’s Efforts to Improve Japan-S. Korea Relations

Written: 2023-05-19 08:21:14Updated: 2023-05-19 10:28:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the United States and Japan held a summit on Thursday before the Group of Seven(G7) Summit kicks off in Hiroshima on Friday.

According to Japan's foreign ministry, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told U.S. President Joe Biden that Japan will further advance its relations with South Korea, mentioning his trip to Seoul in early May, to which Biden said that he welcomed improvement in Seoul-Tokyo relations.

The White House, on its part, announced that Biden praised Kishida for his courageous efforts to improve bilateral relations with South Korea, which would contribute to stability and prosperity in the region.

Biden and Kishida also reaffirmed close cooperation to respond to security challenges posed by China and North Korea.

According to the Japanese foreign ministry, the two leaders agreed that close security cooperation should continue between their nations and South Korea for the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.
