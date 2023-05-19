Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Hyundai, Kia Agree to $200 Mln Class Action Settlement

Written: 2023-05-19 08:45:43Updated: 2023-05-19 10:35:27

Hyundai, Kia Agree to $200 Mln Class Action Settlement

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for 200 million dollars over a manufacturing defect that made it easy to steal certain vehicles.

In a joint press release on Thursday, Hyundai Motor America and Kia America announced that they signed an agreement to resolve the lawsuit filed by owners of cars without an anti-theft device valued at up to 200 million dollars.

The automakers said that the agreement will provide cash compensation to customers who incurred theft-related vehicle losses or damage in addition to reimbursement for insurance deductibles, increased insurance premiums, and other related losses.

As part of the settlement, free software updates and steering wheel locks will be provided to the owners of cars considered vulnerable.

For customers whose vehicles cannot accommodate the software upgrade, the agreement will provide reimbursement of up to 300 dollars for the purchase of various anti-theft devices.

The suit claimed that a lack of safeguards allowed thieves to quickly and easily steal cars made by the automakers, particularly certain models without an immobilizer, a common anti-theft device that prevents a car from starting without the code from the vehicle's unique smart key.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >