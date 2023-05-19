Domestic Court Orders Restitution from N. Korea, Leader for 1968 Murders

A court in Chuncheon has ruled in favor of the son of a South Korean whose family was murdered by North Korean guerillas during the 1968 infiltration of the eastern Uljin and Samcheok area.



The Gangneung branch of the Chuncheon District Court on Friday sided with the family of the late Ko Won-sik in the damages suit filed against the North and its leader Kim Jong-un.



On November 20, 1968, armed North Korean guerillas brutally murdered then-35-year-old Ko's parents, wife, and two daughters in the eastern region of Pyeongchang while he was at work as a platoon leader of reserve forces.



The plaintiff said the North was liable to pay 900 million won, or around 675 thousand U.S. dollars, in compensation for destroying the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula that had been maintained after the armistice, as well as for the psychological and physical agony his late father and family had to face.



Ko's son partially filed for 40 million won out of 225 million won, his inherited share of receivables from Pyongyang, and the entire nine-point-09 million of the regime leader's inherited share of indemnity.



The court accepted the requested payouts, ordering the North to pay 40 million won and Kim to pay nine-point-09 million won, as well as losses incurred by delay.



Some 120 North Korean armed commandos infiltrated the Uljin-Samcheok area, during which around 70 South Korean civilians and soldiers were killed or injured.