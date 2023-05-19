Menu Content

Written: 2023-05-19 11:38:13Updated: 2023-05-19 14:49:05

S. Korean Team to Inspect Prep for Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will send a team of 21 safety regulation experts to Japan for six days next week to inspect ongoing preparations for the release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

According to government officials on Friday, the team of experts on nuclear facilities, radiation and marine environment from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology will carry out their tasks from Sunday to Friday.

They are scheduled to attend a technical meeting and a question-and-answer session with related Japanese agencies on Monday, before checking on the state of Tokyo's wastewater management for two days through Wednesday. On Thursday, they plan to conduct an on-site inspection.

An advisory group of around ten people, including civilian experts, will launch separately to offer support and give assessments.

The experts will specifically seek to verify the state and capacity of the advanced liquid processing system, or ALPS, that will be used to remove dozens of radionuclides from the contaminated water, as well as the radiation density of the treated water.
