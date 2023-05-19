Rep. Lee Sung-man Attends Grilling over DP’s Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP)-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man appeared for questioning by the prosecution as a suspect in an illicit political fund scandal involving a number of party members.Facing charges of violating the Political Parties Act, Lee, who arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday morning, said in a statement that he plans to sincerely cooperate in the investigation to uncover the truth and clear his name.Lee said he will fight against the state investigative agency's alleged leak of unconfirmed facts about the suspected crime and its attempt to turn the public against the opposition by exaggerating the claims.The independent lawmaker, who left the main opposition amid the bribery allegations, flatly denied he had ever delivered money ahead of the 2021 party convention when former DP chief Song Young-gil was elected.Lee is suspected of playing a role in delivering nine million won, or about 67-hundred U.S. dollars, to officials at the party's regional offices through Kang Rae-gu, a former standing auditor of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, to secure Song's leadership victory.