Animal quarantine authorities raised the crisis alert for foot-and-mouth disease in the central Chungcheong Province city of Cheongju, county of Jeungpyeong and seven other regions to the highest “serious” for the first time in five years.According to the agriculture ministry on Friday, the seven other affected regions are Daejeon, Sejong, the North Chungcheong counties of Eumseong, Boeun, Goesan, Jincheon and the South Chungcheong city of Cheonan.The ministry raised the level by two notches to the top of the four-tier scale representing concern of a nationwide transmission of a disease, a warning last issued in March of 2018.Under the highest alert, livestock markets in the affected regions are required to shut down, while sterilization at major locations are expanded.Since May 10, the viral disease has been reported at nine farms in Cheongju and two others in Jeungpyeong.