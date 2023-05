Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China are expected to hold an economic ministers' meeting in Seoul later this year.Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho met with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming on Friday to seek working-level support from Beijing in preparation for the ministerial talks.Choo also expressed hope for the two sides to continue bilateral economic cooperation with regard to mutual interests based on respect and reciprocity.The ministerial gathering, which was suspended after October 2020 due to COVID-19, resumed virtually last August.