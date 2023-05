Photo : KBS News

Traffic in downtown Seoul over the weekend will be regulated in phases as the Buddhist community's annual lotus lantern festival is held ahead of Buddha's Birthday.City officials said on Friday that the regulations will take effect from 1 p.m. Saturday through 12 a.m. Monday, with traffic restrictions in place in the Jongno area, Gwanghwamun, Heunginjimun, or Dongdaemun, and Dongguk University.With over 50-thousand participants expected to join the festival march, the city plans to inspect the Jongno area's bus-only central lane facilities and temporarily relocate ten bus stops.Bus routes that travel through the downtown area will make a detour and city officials may decide to have subways pass through Jonggak Station without stopping.The three-hour main festival march from Dongguk University to Jogye Temple via Heunginjimun and the Jongno area is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.