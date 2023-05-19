PPP Raises Fresh Crypto Allegations against Rep. Kim Nam-kuk

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has raised allegations that independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk sought to launder money via cryptocurrency transactions to support Lee Jae-myung’s presidential campaign as candidate for the Democratic Party.PPP Rep. Ha Tae-keung claimed on Friday that Kim, who was a close aide to Lee during last year’s presidential campaign, had laundered money by changing Wemix coins to KlayPay tokens with a value of three-point-six billion won, or some two-point-seven million U.S. dollars.PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon, on his part, told reporters that he believes there is sufficient reason for the suspicions, citing the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit’s report to investigative authorities that Kim’s cryptocurrency trading showed signs of suspicious dealings.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok also raised suspicions that Kim engaged in money laundering or illegal political fundraising, citing a transaction that Kim made in late January of last year.According to market insiders, Kim transferred 620-thousand Wemix coins from Bithumb exchange to Upbit exchange on January 31 of last year and of that total, sent some 577-thousand coins to his digital wallet.