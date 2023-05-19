Value, Eligibility of Energy Vouchers Expanded ahead of Summer

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expand the value and eligibility of energy vouchers to ease the economic burden of running air conditioners in the summer.During a meeting of related ministers chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday, the government decided to provide a monthly average of 43-thousand won, or about 32 U.S. dollars, in vouchers to some one-point-13 million low-income households.The government expanded the scope of beneficiaries from only those receiving medical benefits or living stipends to include seniors, pregnant women and people with disabilities among those who are receiving a stipend or benefits for living, health care, housing and education.As a result, the number of households that will receive the assistance has risen from 857-thousand to some one-point-13 million.The government also raised the value of the vouchers by three-thousand won to 43-thousand won, up seven-point-five percent from last year.