Nurses Protest against PPP, Cabinet for Presidential Veto of Nursing Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s nurses have denounced the ruling camp and government for spreading false information about the Nursing Act.The Korean Nurses Association issued the criticism on Friday during a rally in Gwanghwamun in Seoul to condemn the government for rejecting the law and call for the eradication of political corruption.The association noted in a statement that although the Nursing Act was approved by 179 lawmakers of the ruling and opposition parties, the ruling People Power Party and the health ministry advised the president to veto the bill based on false claims made by groups opposed to the bill.The association lamented that the president’s veto has sent the Nursing Act back to the National Assembly, where prospects of it being voted on are grim.The group said it will form a planning team in order to exact justice during next year’s general elections against all corrupt politicians and government officials who had played part in the president’s vetoing of the bill.Nurses and other supporters of the bill argue that it would protect nurses from overworking by specifying their roles and duties, but doctors and others opposed are concerned that it may authorize nurses to interfere with or override doctors and possibly enable nurses to legally open their own clinics.