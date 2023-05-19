Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Nurses Protest against PPP, Cabinet for Presidential Veto of Nursing Act

Written: 2023-05-19 14:59:54Updated: 2023-05-19 15:37:37

Nurses Protest against PPP, Cabinet for Presidential Veto of Nursing Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s nurses have denounced the ruling camp and government for spreading false information about the Nursing Act.

The Korean Nurses Association issued the criticism on Friday during a rally in Gwanghwamun in Seoul to condemn the government for rejecting the law and call for the eradication of political corruption.

The association noted in a statement that although the Nursing Act was approved by 179 lawmakers of the ruling and opposition parties, the ruling People Power Party and the health ministry advised the president to veto the bill based on false claims made by groups opposed to the bill.

The association lamented that the president’s veto has sent the Nursing Act back to the National Assembly, where prospects of it being voted on are grim.

The group said it will form a planning team in order to exact justice during next year’s general elections against all corrupt politicians and government officials who had played part in the president’s vetoing of the bill.

Nurses and other supporters of the bill argue that it would protect nurses from overworking by specifying their roles and duties, but doctors and others opposed are concerned that it may authorize nurses to interfere with or override doctors and possibly enable nurses to legally open their own clinics.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >