Politics

PPP Visits Wemade in Probe into Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's 'Coin-Gate'

Written: 2023-05-19 16:27:20Updated: 2023-05-19 16:48:11

PPP Visits Wemade in Probe into Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's 'Coin-Gate'

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has visited Wemade, the company issuing the crypto coin Wemix, as part of its investigation into main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-turned-independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency holdings and transactions.

A PPP task force on the so-called "coin-gate" held its second meeting at Wemade headquarters in Pangyo on Friday.

In a press briefing before the meeting, fact-finding committee leader Rep. Kim Sung-won said the DP appears to have turned a deaf ear to public anger and calls to determine the truth.

During the meeting, Wemade CEO Chang Hyun-guk said that a transaction called a "private sale" giving an opportunity to purchase coins before the listing at a discounted price has only taken place at four coin investment companies and never with an individual.

He added that an "airdrop," a distribution of free coins, is also impossible on a large scale, rejecting allegations that Wemade provided large amounts of Wemix coins to Kim through these methods.

Regarding allegations that the company lobbied lawmakers to legalize play-to-earn games, Chang said he has never met a lawmaker or visited the National Assembly but will look into whether other company officials had made such contact.
