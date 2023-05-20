Yoon Meets Korean Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Friday during his three-day visit to the Japanese city for the Group of Seven summit.In the meeting that took place at a hotel in Hiroshima, Yoon, the first South Korean leader to meet A-bomb victims, said he is sorry their homeland could not be with them when they were in sorrow and pain.Yoon said that when Koreans fell victim to the bombing, Korea was under colonial rule and after it was liberated and gained independence, the country was weak and came under communist invasion, noting it was a difficult time.He said that against that backdrop, when Koreans were suffering such hardship and pain in a foreign land, the government and the state were not by their side, and offered his deep apology.Yoon also invited the victims and their families to visit South Korea in the near future to see for themselves how much their homeland has changed and developed.