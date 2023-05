Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan and agreed to advance cooperation in defense, digital, bio-health and space sectors.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, the two sides agreed to upgrade their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that took effect in 2010 and also expand trade and explore new areas of cooperation.Yoon thanked Modi for attending the second Summit for Democracy co-hosted by South Korea and the U.S. in March and proposed that the two countries which share democratic values jointly respond to regional and global issues.In response, Modi said the two sides should strengthen strategic communication and cooperation.The first in-person talks between the two leaders come as this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.