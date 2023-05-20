Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

G7 Warns Resolute Response to N. Korea's Reckless Behavior

Written: 2023-05-20 20:02:43Updated: 2023-05-21 07:44:42

G7 Warns Resolute Response to N. Korea's Reckless Behavior

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of Seven leaders have condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches carried out in unprecedented frequency as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

In a joint statement issued Saturday amid the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies vowed to sternly respond to further provocations by the North.

G7 leaders in the statement called on the regime to refrain from nuclear tests or missile launches, warning that reckless action will be met by a swift, united and resolute global response.

They expressed concern over Pyongyang prioritizing the development of weapons of mass destruction over its people's welfare and urged the country to respond to dialogue proposals from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.

They also urged the North to respect human rights, allow access by global human rights organizations and promptly resolve the issue of Japanese abductees.

The G7 leaders also denounced in the strongest terms Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledged unwavering support for Kyiv including diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance. 

On China, the group said it is ready to seek constructive, stable relations but warned that any attempt to forcibly change the status quo will not be tolerated. It also urged Beijing to peacefully resolve issues surrounding Taiwan stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >