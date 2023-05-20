G7 Warns Resolute Response to N. Korea's Reckless Behavior

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of Seven leaders have condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches carried out in unprecedented frequency as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.In a joint statement issued Saturday amid the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies vowed to sternly respond to further provocations by the North.G7 leaders in the statement called on the regime to refrain from nuclear tests or missile launches, warning that reckless action will be met by a swift, united and resolute global response.They expressed concern over Pyongyang prioritizing the development of weapons of mass destruction over its people's welfare and urged the country to respond to dialogue proposals from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.They also urged the North to respect human rights, allow access by global human rights organizations and promptly resolve the issue of Japanese abductees.The G7 leaders also denounced in the strongest terms Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledged unwavering support for Kyiv including diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance.On China, the group said it is ready to seek constructive, stable relations but warned that any attempt to forcibly change the status quo will not be tolerated. It also urged Beijing to peacefully resolve issues surrounding Taiwan stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.