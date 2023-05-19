S. Korean Experts Set to Begin Inspection at Fukushima Power Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

​South Korea's team of experts is set to begin its inspection of preparations for Japan's release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport prior to departing on Sunday, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee said the team plans to continue verifying the safety of the water release process on scientific grounds and standards.Yoo is leading a team of 20 other experts on nuclear facilities, radiation and the marine environment from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.They are scheduled to attend a question-and-answer session on Monday with officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the Japanese industry ministry, and the Nuclear Regulation Authority.From Tuesday through Wednesday, they plan to check on the state of Tokyo's wastewater management, before holding a technical meeting with the Japanese side based on an on-site inspection on Thursday.Yoo said that during the six-day trip to Japan, his team will seek to verify the advanced liquid processing system, or ALPS, that will be used to remove dozens of types of radionuclides from the contaminated water, as well as check the radiation density of the treated water and the state of water release facilities.