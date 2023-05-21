Yoon, Kishida Pay Tribute to Korean Victims of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing at Memorial Park

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid their respects to the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima at the city’s Peace Memorial Park.Sunday's visit to the cenotaph within the memorial honoring the Korean victims, which came on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit on Sunday, is the first by a South Korean president and also the first joint visit by the leaders of the two countries.Yoon and Kishida were accompanied by their spouses, Kim Keon-hee and Yuko Kishida, with a group of the Korean victims and their descendants also present to observe the historic visit.Yoon, who met with victims on Friday, said he planned to pledge to work together alongside his Japanese counterpart to open the future for the two sides' peace and prosperity.Over 50-thousand Koreans are estimated to have died or suffered injuries from the atomic bomb that fell on August 6, 1945.Yoon also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum inside the park with the leaders of other guest nations and heads of international organizations attending the G7 Summit, where they were guided by Kishida and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui.