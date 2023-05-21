Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon, Kishida Pay Tribute to Korean Victims of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing at Memorial Park

Written: 2023-05-21 08:04:57Updated: 2023-05-21 14:29:33

Yoon, Kishida Pay Tribute to Korean Victims of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing at Memorial Park

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid their respects to the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima at the city’s Peace Memorial Park.

Sunday's visit to the cenotaph within the memorial honoring the Korean victims, which came on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit on Sunday, is the first by a South Korean president and also the first joint visit by the leaders of the two countries.

Yoon and Kishida were accompanied by their spouses, Kim Keon-hee and Yuko Kishida, with a group of the Korean victims and their descendants also present to observe the historic visit.

Yoon, who met with victims on Friday, said he planned to pledge to work together alongside his Japanese counterpart to open the future for the two sides' peace and prosperity.

Over 50-thousand Koreans are estimated to have died or suffered injuries from the atomic bomb that fell on August 6, 1945.

Yoon also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum inside the park with the leaders of other guest nations and heads of international organizations attending the G7 Summit, where they were guided by Kishida and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >