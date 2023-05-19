Leaders of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks after Joint Visit to Hiroshima Memorial

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sat down for their third meeting in just two months on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit under way in Japan's Hiroshima.The talks began inside the city's Peace Memorial Park after the leaders jointly paid respects in front of a cenotaph honoring the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing.Yoon said the historic visit is expected to deliver a commemoration for the Korean victims while being remembered as an act of courage by Kishida for the two sides' peaceful future.The president expressed hope for enhanced bilateral cooperation on economic security and other various global issues based on the outcome of the ongoing G7 Summit.Kishida assessed that the two-way ties have made significant progress in the past two months, saying he hopes for an exchange of views on strengthening solidarity on the global multilateral stage.The Japanese leader also said that their joint visit to the cenotaph would be is important for both Seoul-Tokyo relations and world peace.