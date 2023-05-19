Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Meets British PM to Discuss Bolstering Cooperation on Nuclear Energy, Cyber Security

Written: 2023-05-21 09:33:03Updated: 2023-05-21 09:39:11

Yoon Meets British PM to Discuss Bolstering Cooperation on Nuclear Energy, Cyber Security

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Britain met one-on-one on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit under way in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

During their first talks since each taking office, President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation and ways to work together to address global issues.

The president sought his British counterpart's attention toward expanding bilateral cooperation on nuclear energy, establishing a digital partnership and bolstering cooperation in cyber security.

Sunak expressed hope that Seoul and London will work together in the areas of energy, the defense industry and semiconductors, while calling for a deepening of the two sides’ comprehensive and creative partnership that began with bilateral exchanges 140 years ago.

Yoon, meanwhile, extended his condolences to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over deadly flooding in northern Italy that compelled her to return home early, leaving time only for a brief meeting between the two leaders instead of the scheduled summit.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >