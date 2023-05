Photo : YONHAP News

Preparations for the third launch of South Korea's domestically developed Nuri space rocket in three days’ time will be completed on Sunday.According to the science ministry and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the preparations involve the overall assembly and final inspections prior to the transport of the rocket to its launch pad.Last Wednesday, the coupling of the third-stage rocket to the first- and second-stage segments and the installation of the separation system was completed.Since then, steps were taken to seal a port used to conduct various internal checks, including the charging of the satellites on board.The 200-ton rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday carrying eight satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite and four nanosatellites called SNIPE that were developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.