Yoon Meets Zelenskyy at Hiroshima G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.Results of the meeting are not immediately available.The talks come at the request of the Ukrainian president, who arrived in the Japanese city on Saturday, seeking support from the world leaders attending the multilateral forum for his war-ravaged country.The two sides are expected to discuss South Korea's non-military aid to the war-torn nation and participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction endeavors.When questioned by journalists about Ukraine's request for South Korea to supply lethal weapons, a high-ranking official from Yoon's office responded that while Kyiv can make the same request of other nations, Seoul will make a decision after taking into consideration its principles and existing restrictions.Last week, Yoon met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, who visited Seoul as her husband's special envoy.