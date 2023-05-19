Reuters: Biden Invites Yoon, Kishida to Washington for Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday.According to Reuters, a high-level U.S. official said in a briefing that Biden proposed inviting Yoon and Kishida to Washington for a trilateral meeting.The official said that the timing will soon be set, but no other details were announced.Security cooperation is expected to have topped the three-way talks on Sunday.Following on the heels of a joint statement by G7 members on Saturday condemning North Korea's ballistic missile launches and warning of strong response measures to additional provocations, the three leaders are expected to have developed advanced countermeasures to the North's nuclear threat.They are not, however, expected to issue a joint statement unlike the previous trilateral meeting in November.