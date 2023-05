Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said that United States President Joe Biden commended President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for their "courageous" work to improve bilateral ties when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday.According to a readout of the summit on the White House website, Biden noted that the trilateral partnership in the Indo-Pacific region is stronger because of Yoon and Kishida's efforts.The statement went on to say that the leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights, including with new coordination in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, on economic security and on their respective Indo-Pacific strategies.According to Reuters, Biden proposed inviting Yoon and Kishida to Washington for another three-way meeting.