Zelenskyy Thanks Yoon for Humanitarian, Non-Lethal Assistance

Written: 2023-05-21 16:12:27Updated: 2023-05-21 16:24:14

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Yoon Suk Yeol for providing humanitarian and non-lethal assistance in their first meeting on Sunday, held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

In a tweet after their meeting, Zelenskyy said he thanked Yoon in particular for demining vehicles.

The statement is likely a confirmation that South Korea would supply the equipment after Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska requested non-lethal military hardware when she met Yoon as an envoy last week.

The Ukrainian president also said that he briefed Yoon on the situation at the front and how his country is repelling Russia's full-scale aggression.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted the high level of organization provided for the Ukrainian delegation to Seoul, whose visit coincided with the first lady's.

During the visit, South Korea initialed an agreement to provide support to Ukraine via its Economic Development Cooperation Fund.
