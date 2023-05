Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has promised to provide demining equipment and medical evacuation vehicles to Ukraine.Yoon held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.According to the presidential office, during the meeting, Yoon pledged his continued support to Kiev, specifically promising swift efforts to send demining machines and medical evacuation vehicles for the Ukrainian military.President Zelenskyy is said to have expressed his gratitude for the South Korean government's support.President Zelenskyy sent First Lady Olena Zelenska as a presidential special envoy to Seoul last week and requested that Yoon send non-lethal military hardware for Ukraine.Yoon and Zelenskyy also reached an agreement at their meeting in Hiroshima regarding South Korea's participation in Ukraine's reconstruction.