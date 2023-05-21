S. Korea, US, Japan Agree to Advance Cooperation to New Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday and agreed to advance their cooperation to a new level.This is according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, who added in a written briefing that President Yoon Suk Yeol, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida noted that their meeting follows a flurry of bilateral gatherings, including Kishida's visit to the United States in January, Yoon's visit to Japan in March, his state visit to Washington in April, and Kishida's visit to Seoul earlier this month.During the meeting, they agreed to reinforce strategic cooperation among the three nations in order to enhance deterrence against North Korea as well as solidify a free and open international order based on the rule of law.The leaders also agreed to deepen their partnership in various areas. This will include reinforcing three-way security cooperation, such as sharing data on North Korean missiles in real time, developing strategies for the Indo-Pacific region, ensuring economic security, and engaging with Pacific islands.According to Reuters, Biden proposed inviting Yoon and Kishida to Washington for another three-way meeting.