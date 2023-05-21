Pres. Yoon: Situation in Ukraine, N. Korea's Nuke and Missile Threats are Violations of Int'l Law

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has denounced Russia’s war on Ukraine as an outright violation of international regulations and the rule of law.Yoon made the remark on Sunday at the third expanded session of the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.The president added that attempts to change the status quo by force are under way in Ukraine, adding that the freedom and prosperity of Ukrainians are being seriously infringed upon.Yoon said that the rule of law, based on international law and regulations, is being neglected in the international community, adding that freedom and peace that are not based on the rule of law are temporary, vulnerable, and unsustainable.Stressing that an international order based on law must be restored, Yoon condemned North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats as a clear violation of international law as they go against United Nations Security Council resolutions.He also emphasized that the North’s human rights violations constitute crimes against humanity, which the international community should no longer neglect and leave unattended.Yoon said the situations in Ukraine and North Korea serve as a reminder that freedom and peace can be guarded only when international regulations and the rule of law are upheld.The president said that as a country that strives to become a key global nation, South Korea will work closely with G7 member countries in an effort to solidify an international order based on the values of freedom and the rule of law.