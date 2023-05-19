Menu Content

Pres. Yoon to Hold Summit with Visiting EU Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with visiting leaders of the European Union(EU) in Seoul on Monday to deepen South Korea-EU cooperation as they mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

According to the presidential office, Yoon will hold a summit with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel at the top office on Monday afternoon, followed by a joint press conference and an official dinner.

The first ever simultaneous visit to South Korea by the top EU leaders comes after their attendance at the Group of Seven Summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where Yoon also returned from on Sunday after completing his three-day trip to attend the summit as a guest.

During the South Korea-EU summit, the two sides are expected to discuss expanding their bilateral cooperation in the green, health and digital sectors.

Measures to assist Ukraine as well as international coordination to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats are also likely to be agenda items of the meeting.
