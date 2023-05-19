Electricity, Gas Fees Jump over 30% in Q1 from Year Earlier

Photo : YONHAP News

New statistical data shows that electricity and gas fees jumped over 30 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier.According to the Korean Statistical Information Service run by Statistics Korea on Monday, the price index of electricity, gas and other fuels stood at 135-point-49 in the January-March period, up by 30-point-five percent from the same period last year.It is the highest on-year increase since the index skyrocketed 41-point-two percent in the first quarter of 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.Specifically, the price index of electricity gained 29-point-five percent on-year to 136-point-48, marking the largest-ever increase since related data began to be compiled in 1975.The price index of gas, used for heating and cooking, shot up 36-point-two percent to 129.The government has raised electricity and gas fees five times since last year, citing worsening cumulative deficits of the state-run Korea Electricity Power Corporation and Korea Gas Corporation.