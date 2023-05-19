US Beef Imports Subject to Stricter Inspection after Mad Cow Detection

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Sunday that it will strengthen quarantine measures on U.S. beef imports after a case of mad cow disease was reported in South Carolina.According to the ministry, the rate of inspection on all U.S. beef imports will climb from three percent to ten percent as of Monday in response to the detection of an atypical case of Bovine spongiform encephalopathy(BSE) last week.The ministry said it also requested the U.S. government to provide information regarding the mad cow case and will review the need for additional measures via meetings of related organizations and experts and based on the outcome of the epidemiological survey in the U.S.The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that an atypical case of BSE was discovered in a cow raised in Tennessee and brought to a beef processing plant in South Carolina, which does not have any facilities approved for beef export to South Korea.Unlike classical BSE, caused mostly by contaminated feed, atypical BSE is known to pose no health threat to humans.