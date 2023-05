Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metro said on Monday that paid luggage storage or delivery services for commuters and travelers are now available.According to the metropolitan subway operator, the new “T-Luggage” service is offered at six subway stations – Gangnam, Jamsil, Seoul Station, Hongik University, Myeongdong and Gimpo International Airport as well as Incheon International Airport.With the service, luggage or bags can be stored for unencumbered sightseeing, or can be dropped off at one eligible station and transported to another for pick up.The base rate for four hours of storage ranges from three-thousand won to eight-thousand won depending on size and rising by duration, while the luggage delivery service costs 18-thousand won to 28-thousand won for varying suitcase sizes.